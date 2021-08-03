StockMarketWire.com - Residential lettings and estate agent group Belvoir reported a sharp increase in first-half revenue as a 'very buoyant' housing market led to a stronger than expected start to the year.
For the six months to 30 June 2021, revenue was up 41% on 2020 year-on-year and up 53% on 2019.
There was 'substantial revenue growth across both divisions on the back of a very buoyant housing market,' the company said.
'We continue to see exceptionally strong trading across the group, well ahead of our expectations as at the start of the year. Our residential property sales hit a peak in June and pipelines remain strong. Lettings has achieved growth from increased rental activity and tenant demand creating an upward pressure on rents,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.