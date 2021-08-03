StockMarketWire.com - Live events agency Aeorema Communications touted a very strong outlook for fiscal 2022 after reporting wider operating losses in 2021.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, the operating loss was expected to be in the region of £230,000, wider than the £175,043 last year.
'The outlook for the start of the new financial year is very strong: H1 2022 revenues are anticipated to be greater than any previous interim period on record,' the company said.
Aeorema added increasing amounts of work from its existing blue-chip clients in the period.
'This increase in revenue has resulted in Aeorema remaining profitable during H2 2021 (subject to final audit), following the return to profitability in the final three months of H1 2021.'
'With a very strong pipeline, the company expects this to result in a marked increase in revenue during H1 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
