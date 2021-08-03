StockMarketWire.com - Botswana Diamonds, the AIM listed diamond explorer, has announced that following an analysis of samples from its drill campaign on its Thorny River diamond project, initial indications are positive, and additional drilling will commence.
A two-week delay caused by local Covid-19 issues means results will be available in mid-August.
Positive indications pushed the company to plan for additional drilling on ground between the river and the already discovered ‘kimberlite blows’ (small volcanic pipes).
Preparation is now underway, according to the company.
