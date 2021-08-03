StockMarketWire.com - Warpaint London, the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics, has announced that John Collier has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the company.
The appointment will commence on 1 September 2021.
Collier has spent 30 years in consumer goods, primarily at Revlon. He was recently appointed as President of Swiss oral beauty health company, vVardis inc. H e also founded his own New York based advisory business.
Collier was at Revlon between 1996 and 2018, and he eventually became President for North America.
Commenting, Clive Garston, chairman of Warpaint, said: ‘We are very pleased to welcome John to the Warpaint board. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the cosmetics sector, including implementing sales strategies and brand development, covering both traditional and online sales channels.’
