StockMarketWire.com - Syncona, the British closed-ended investment trust dedicated to life science investments, has announced that all resolutions were passed at its AGM held earlier today.
The company has also confirmed the retirement of director Tom Henderson.
Melanie Gee, chair of Syncona, said: ‘On behalf of the board and all our stakeholders, I would like to thank Tom for his significant contribution to both Syncona and the Syncona Foundation over the last nine years.’
‘Tom was instrumental in the creation of The Battle Against Cancer Investment Trust (BACIT) in 2012, an innovative investment company that persuaded underlying fund managers to provide their services without charging a fee, and alongside that donated a percentage of its net asset value each year to charity.’
‘Tom also played an important role in BACIT's merger with Syncona Partners in 2016, thereby forming the Syncona of today.’ Henderson will remain the chair of the Foundation, according to the company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.