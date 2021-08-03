StockMarketWire.com - Syncona, the British closed-ended investment trust dedicated to life science investments, has announced that all resolutions were passed at its AGM held earlier today.

The company has also confirmed the retirement of director Tom Henderson.

Melanie Gee, chair of Syncona, said: ‘On behalf of the board and all our stakeholders, I would like to thank Tom for his significant contribution to both Syncona and the Syncona Foundation over the last nine years.’

‘Tom was instrumental in the creation of The Battle Against Cancer Investment Trust (BACIT) in 2012, an innovative investment company that persuaded underlying fund managers to provide their services without charging a fee, and alongside that donated a percentage of its net asset value each year to charity.’

‘Tom also played an important role in BACIT's merger with Syncona Partners in 2016, thereby forming the Syncona of today.’ Henderson will remain the chair of the Foundation, according to the company.


