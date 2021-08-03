StockMarketWire.com - BrandShield Systems, the provider of cybersecurity solutions, has announced it has completed a contract with a customer in the financial services sector.
According to the company, the client is a multi-billion dollar valued investment and wealth management firm with offices around the world.
BrandShield will provide a range of services to the client including online protection against phishing, fraud and impersonation as part of its annual recurring and auto-renewing SaaS contract.
Yoav Keren, co-founder and CEO of BrandShield, said: ‘The automation integral to the BrandShield system acts as a massive force multiplier to the existing, often dis-jointed brand protection processes that some companies use currently.’
‘This client will be able to seamlessly harness the power of our platform, leading to massive efficiencies and co-ordinated actions across multiple business functions, all of whom will have real time and actionable intelligence at their fingertips.’
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.