CA
05/08/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
06/08/2021 13:30 labour force survey
06/08/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
CH
06/08/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
09/08/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
09/08/2021 04:00 PPI
09/08/2021 04:00 CPI
DE
05/08/2021 07:00 manufacturing turnover
05/08/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
06/08/2021 07:00 industrial production index
09/08/2021 07:00 foreign trade
10/08/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
ES
06/08/2021 08:00 industrial production
FR
05/08/2021 07:45 industrial production index
06/08/2021 07:45 foreign trade
06/08/2021 07:45 balance of payments
06/08/2021 07:45 flash estimate of job creation
10/08/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
IE
05/08/2021 01:01 services PMI
05/08/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
09/08/2021 11:00 industrial production
IT
06/08/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
06/08/2021 00:30 household Spending
06/08/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
06/08/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
10/08/2021 00:50 bank lending
10/08/2021 00:50 balance of payments
UK
05/08/2021 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/08/2021 09:30 construction PMI
05/08/2021 12:00 BoE monetary policy report
05/08/2021 12:00 interest rate decision
06/08/2021 00:01 BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
06/08/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
10/08/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
US
05/08/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
05/08/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
05/08/2021 17:00 retail chain store sales index
06/08/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
06/08/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
06/08/2021 20:00 consumer Credit
09/08/2021 15:00 job openings
09/08/2021 15:00 employment trends index
10/08/2021 13:30 preliminary productivity & costs
10/08/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
10/08/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
