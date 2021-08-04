Interim Result

05/08/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

05/08/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)

05/08/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

05/08/2021 Ip Group PLC (IPO)

05/08/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)

05/08/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

05/08/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

05/08/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)

05/08/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)

05/08/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

05/08/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)

06/08/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

06/08/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

06/08/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

09/08/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)

09/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

09/08/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)

09/08/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

10/08/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

10/08/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)

10/08/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

10/08/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

10/08/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)

10/08/2021 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)

10/08/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

10/08/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

10/08/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

10/08/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

11/08/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)

11/08/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)

11/08/2021 (ROO)

11/08/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)

11/08/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

11/08/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

11/08/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

11/08/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)

11/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)

11/08/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)

11/08/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)

11/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)

11/08/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)

11/08/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

12/08/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)

12/08/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)

12/08/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)

12/08/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

12/08/2021 Tui AG (TUI)

12/08/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)

12/08/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)

12/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

12/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

12/08/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

12/08/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)

12/08/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)

12/08/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

13/08/2021 Thungela Resources Limited (TGA)

16/08/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)

17/08/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)

18/08/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

18/08/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

18/08/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

18/08/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

19/08/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

19/08/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)

19/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

19/08/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)

20/08/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)



Final Result

05/08/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

05/08/2021 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)

09/08/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

11/08/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)

17/08/2021 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)

17/08/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

19/08/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)

19/08/2021 South32 Limited (S32)

19/08/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)



AGM / EGM

05/08/2021 Distil PLC (DIS)

05/08/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)

05/08/2021 Bushveld Minerals Limited (BMN)

05/08/2021 Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (DKL)

05/08/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)

06/08/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)

06/08/2021 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)

06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

08/08/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

09/08/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)

09/08/2021 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)

10/08/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

10/08/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)

11/08/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)

11/08/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

12/08/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)

12/08/2021 Napster Group PLC (NAPS)

12/08/2021 (MXC)

12/08/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)

13/08/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

13/08/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)

13/08/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

16/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

17/08/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)

17/08/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)

17/08/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)

17/08/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

17/08/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

18/08/2021 Ariana Resources PLC (AAU)

18/08/2021 Asimilar Group PLC (ASLR)

18/08/2021 Simec Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE)

18/08/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)

18/08/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

19/08/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)

20/08/2021 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)

21/08/2021 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)

23/08/2021 Ide Group Holdings PLC (IDE)

23/08/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)

24/08/2021 Nuformix PLC (NFX)

24/08/2021 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)

24/08/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)



Trading Statement

05/08/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)

05/08/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)

10/08/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

10/08/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)

10/08/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

11/08/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

17/08/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

23/08/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)



Ex-Dividend

05/08/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

05/08/2021 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

05/08/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)

05/08/2021 Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD)

05/08/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

05/08/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

05/08/2021 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)

05/08/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)

05/08/2021 Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (THRG)

05/08/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)

05/08/2021 Relx PLC (REL)

05/08/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)

05/08/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

05/08/2021 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (SWEF)

05/08/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)

05/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLC (PCFT)

05/08/2021 Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLC (PCGH)

05/08/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)

05/08/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)

05/08/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)

05/08/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

05/08/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

05/08/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

05/08/2021 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust PLC (ASL)

05/08/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

05/08/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)

05/08/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

05/08/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

05/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)

05/08/2021 Aptitude Software Group PLC (APTD)

05/08/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

05/08/2021 Fdm Group (Holdings) PLC (FDM)

05/08/2021 Man Group PLC (EMG)

05/08/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

05/08/2021 Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (DIG)

05/08/2021 Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOX)

06/08/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

06/08/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)

06/08/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

06/08/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

06/08/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

06/08/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)

06/08/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

06/08/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

06/08/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)

06/08/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)

06/08/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)

06/08/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)

06/08/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)

06/08/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)

06/08/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)

10/08/2021 Record PLC (REC)

10/08/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com