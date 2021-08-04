StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Legal & General raised its interim dividend after first-half profit more than trebled from a year earlier thanks to strong performances from its retirement and investment management business.
For the six month period to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit jumped to £1.4 billion from £342 million year-on-year.
The company declared an interim dividend of 5.18p, up 5% on last year.
LGIM, its investment business, external net flows of £27.4 billion, compared with £6. billion last year, with assets under management up 7% to £1.3 trillion.
Global pension risk transfer new business premiums fell to £3.1 billion from £3.4 billion.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects to deliver 'double digit growth in operating profit at the full year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
