Insurance company Legal & General raised its interim dividend after first-half profit more than trebled from a year earlier thanks to strong performances from its retirement and investment management business.

For the six month period to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit jumped to £1.4 billion from £342 million year-on-year.

The company declared an interim dividend of 5.18p, up 5% on last year.

LGIM, its investment business, external net flows of £27.4 billion, compared with £6. billion last year, with assets under management up 7% to £1.3 trillion.

Global pension risk transfer new business premiums fell to £3.1 billion from £3.4 billion.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects to deliver 'double digit growth in operating profit at the full year.'






