StockMarketWire.com - Fashion retailer Ted Baker said it had appointed Fumbi Chima and Meg Lustman as independent non-executive directors.
Chima was currently chief information officer at US credit union BECU, while Lustman was recently chief executive of fashion group Hobbs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
