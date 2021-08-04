StockMarketWire.com - Trinidad and Tobago focused oil company Trinity Exploration & Production said executive chairman Bruce Dingwall had died, aged 61.
Dingwall founded the company in 2005, following the acquisition of Venture Production's Trinidadian assets and became executive chairman in 2013.
'We are deeply saddened and shocked by Bruce's death,' managing director Jeremy Bridglalsingh said.
'First and foremost, our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time, and we extend to them our deepest sympathies.'
'No-one can escape the fact that Bruce was instrumental in the formation, growth and success of Trinity over the years.'
'He will be sorely missed, not only as a colleague, but also as a close friend to so many of us within the Trinity team.'
'We all remain committed to building on Bruce's legacy through delivering against the growth opportunities that the business now has.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
