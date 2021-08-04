StockMarketWire.com - Satellite equipment company Global Invacom warned that it expected to report an annual net loss, but pledged to undertake a further restructuring across the company to cut costs.

For the half year ended 30 June 2021, the company expects to report a net loss of approximately US$1.2 million against a net profit of US$0.3 million year-on-year.

Revenue in 1H FY2021 is expected to be approximately US$40.4 million versus US$52.8 million in 1H FY2020.

'The expected net loss for 1H FY2021 is mainly attributable to higher operating costs and higher material costs arising from the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic,' the company said.

'The financial performance of the Group in 1H FY2021 reflects broader macroeconomic challenges and ongoing COVID-19 challenges,' the company said.

The company said, however, it would undertake a further restructuring across the group to reduce its cost base, removing 'excess headcount in non-core functions and reducing administrative costs.'


