StockMarketWire.com - Warehousing group Norish posted a rise in first-half profit after sales rose across its cold store, protein sourcing and dairy units.
Norish said a strategic review of its gold store operations announced in March was ongoing.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £1.35 million, up from £0.78 million year-on-year, as sales climbed 19% to £18.9 million.
The company did not declare an interim dividend.
Looking forward, it said it remained optimistic for continued growth in profitability in cold stores for the balance of the year.
'We are happy with the significant progress made with the development of our A2 protein milk supply via Cantwellscourt Farm,' it added.
'Grass to Milk Company will deliver its first sale in the second half of the year.'
'Our protein sourcing division is expected to have a strong second half to the year as markets continue to normalise.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.