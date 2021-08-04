StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Orcadian Energy said it had licensed a 3D seismic dataset covering its Pilot and Blakeney discoveries and the Bowhead prospect offshore Scotland from TGS.
The dataset received was shot during 2011 and 2012 and was reprocessed to focus on the Tay discoveries and prospects during 2018 and 2019.
'The directors believe that this newly reprocessed survey has the potential to provide improved imaging of the Tay sands and that the seismic attributes may provide valuable indications about potential fluid fill of those sands,' Orcadian Energy said.
The company had engaged Axis to interpret the seismic survey and evaluate the Bowhead prospect on the new dataset.
'This interpretation will enable the company to update both its estimate of recoverable prospective resources, and the geological chance of success of the Bowhead prospect,' it said.
'This work is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.