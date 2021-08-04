StockMarketWire.com - Gold company Cora said it had intersected 'extremely strong' mineralisation amid its ongoing drilling campaign at its Sanankoro gold project.
The company reported intersections of strike 49m @ 15.55 g/t Au and 32m @ 7.83 g/t Au.
'Even more significantly, the objective of this drilling has been to extend the existing 65m average depth pit shells at Selin deeper, and these initial results provide a great deal of encouragement as we target an updated resource at the end of this programme,' the company said.
'The intercepts reported from Selin clearly demonstrate the significant grade and horizontal, near-surface widths of the Selin resource setting,' it added.
Looking ahead, the company said a total of 10,265 metres of drilling remained to be reported from Selin.
Drilling will be completed by mid-August, with samples submitting weekly to the laboratory and new results expected continuously until the second half of September.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
