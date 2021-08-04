StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said it had completed the phase-one work programme on its two gold-nickel licences in the Tati Greenstone Belt in Botswana.
Power Metal had exercised an option to acquire a 100% interest in the project on 28 July.
'The completion of this phase-one programme so quickly after option exercise is a key step for Power Metal and we look forward to receipt of test results from the 1,156 soil and rock samples collected,' chief executive Paul Johnson said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
