StockMarketWire.com - LSL Property services reported a jump in first-half profit as revenue was boosted by strong performance in its financial services business.
For the half year ended 30 June, pre-tax profit rose 1166% to £25.5 million year-on-year as revenue increased 45% to £166.5 million.
'The board is encouraged by the significant steps taken to deliver its financial services led growth strategy and by the strong financial performance of its estate agency and surveying divisions,' the company said.
'The board is confident that the group will deliver a full year 2021 group underlying operating profit in line with its expectations and declares an interim dividend of 4 pence per share,' it added.
