StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals said an inaugural drilling programme was due to commence in the coming days on the Elizabeth Hill silver project in Australia.
Seven diamond core holes were planned for a total of 650 metres, designed to test for extensions to the known mineralisation.
The programme also aimed to test for a much larger mineralised system that the company said it believes is present.
