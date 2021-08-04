StockMarketWire.com - Lithium development group Bradda Head said it had received permission to drill on part of its Wikieup project in Arizona, USA.
The company received permission from the Bureau of Land Management to commence a 10-hole drilling program at section 12 on its Wikieup project, and expects a further permission of 20 holes to be approved shortly in the 7km squared package.
Drilling is expected to commence in early Q4 2021.
The drilling programme at Wikieup would add further resources to the company's existing JORC-compliant inferred mineral resource at Burro Creek East.
'Bradda Head is confident in delineating a JORC-compliant resource at Wikieup, to add to its current JORC-compliant resource at Burro Creek East of 42.6 Mt of lithium bearing clays at an average grade of 818 ppm of lithium for 185kt of lithium carbonate equivalent,' the company said.
