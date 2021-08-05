CA
06/08/2021 13:30 labour force survey
06/08/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
16/08/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
16/08/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
CH
06/08/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
09/08/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
09/08/2021 04:00 CPI
09/08/2021 04:00 PPI
DE
06/08/2021 07:00 industrial production index
09/08/2021 07:00 foreign trade
10/08/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
11/08/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
06/08/2021 08:00 industrial production
16/08/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
16/08/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
16/08/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
16/08/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI
16/08/2021 10:00 foreign trade
FR
06/08/2021 07:45 foreign trade
06/08/2021 07:45 flash estimate of job creation
06/08/2021 07:45 balance of payments
10/08/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
IE
09/08/2021 11:00 industrial production
IT
06/08/2021 09:00 industrial production
11/08/2021 09:00 CPI
16/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade
JP
06/08/2021 00:30 household Spending
06/08/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
06/08/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
10/08/2021 00:50 balance of payments
10/08/2021 00:50 bank lending
11/08/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
06/08/2021 00:01 BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
06/08/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
10/08/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
16/08/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics
US
06/08/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
06/08/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
06/08/2021 20:00 consumer Credit
09/08/2021 15:00 job openings
09/08/2021 15:00 employment trends index
10/08/2021 13:30 preliminary productivity & costs
10/08/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
10/08/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
11/08/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
11/08/2021 13:30 CPI
11/08/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
11/08/2021 19:00 monthly treasury statement
16/08/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/08/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment
16/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
16/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/08/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data
