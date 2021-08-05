Interim Result
06/08/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
06/08/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
06/08/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
09/08/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)
09/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
09/08/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
09/08/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
09/08/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
10/08/2021 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)
10/08/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
10/08/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
10/08/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
10/08/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/08/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
10/08/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
10/08/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
10/08/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
10/08/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)
11/08/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
11/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
11/08/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
11/08/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)
11/08/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
11/08/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
11/08/2021 (ROO)
11/08/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)
11/08/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
11/08/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
11/08/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
11/08/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
11/08/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
11/08/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
11/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
12/08/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
12/08/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
12/08/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
12/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
12/08/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
12/08/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
12/08/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
12/08/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
12/08/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
12/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
12/08/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
12/08/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
12/08/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)
13/08/2021 Thungela Resources Limited (TGA)
16/08/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)
17/08/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)
18/08/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
18/08/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/08/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
18/08/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
19/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
19/08/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)
19/08/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
19/08/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
19/08/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
20/08/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)
24/08/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
24/08/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)
24/08/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
25/08/2021 Cppgroup PLC (CPP)
25/08/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)
25/08/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
25/08/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
Final Result
09/08/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
11/08/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
17/08/2021 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)
17/08/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
19/08/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
19/08/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
19/08/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
AGM / EGM
06/08/2021 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)
06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
06/08/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
08/08/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
09/08/2021 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)
09/08/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
10/08/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
10/08/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
11/08/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
11/08/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)
12/08/2021 Napster Group PLC (NAPS)
12/08/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)
12/08/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)
12/08/2021 (MXC)
13/08/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
13/08/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
13/08/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
16/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
17/08/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
17/08/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
17/08/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)
17/08/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)
17/08/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
18/08/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)
18/08/2021 Simec Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE)
18/08/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)
18/08/2021 Asimilar Group PLC (ASLR)
18/08/2021 Ariana Resources PLC (AAU)
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
19/08/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
20/08/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)
20/08/2021 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)
21/08/2021 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)
23/08/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
23/08/2021 Ide Group Holdings PLC (IDE)
24/08/2021 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)
24/08/2021 Nuformix PLC (NFX)
24/08/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
25/08/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
25/08/2021 Oxford Technology 4 VCT PLC (OXF)
25/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
25/08/2021 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)
25/08/2021 Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (OTT)
25/08/2021 Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust Plc (OXT)
25/08/2021 (PNPL)
25/08/2021 Afritin Mining Limited (ATM)
Trading Statement
10/08/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
10/08/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
10/08/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)
11/08/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
17/08/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
23/08/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
Ex-Dividend
06/08/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
06/08/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
06/08/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
06/08/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
06/08/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
06/08/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
06/08/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
06/08/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
06/08/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
06/08/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
06/08/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
06/08/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
06/08/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
06/08/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
06/08/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
10/08/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
10/08/2021 Record PLC (REC)
11/08/2021 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust PLC (BGUK)
