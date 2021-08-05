Interim Result

06/08/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

06/08/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

06/08/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)

09/08/2021 Clarkson PLC (CKN)

09/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

09/08/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)

09/08/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)

09/08/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

10/08/2021 Abrdn PLC (ABDN)

10/08/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

10/08/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

10/08/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

10/08/2021 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

10/08/2021 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

10/08/2021 Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)

10/08/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)

10/08/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)

10/08/2021 M&G PLC (MNG)

11/08/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)

11/08/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)

11/08/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)

11/08/2021 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

11/08/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)

11/08/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

11/08/2021 (ROO)

11/08/2021 Hostelworld Group PLC (HSW)

11/08/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

11/08/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)

11/08/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)

11/08/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)

11/08/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)

11/08/2021 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

11/08/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)

12/08/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)

12/08/2021 Tui AG (TUI)

12/08/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)

12/08/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

12/08/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

12/08/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)

12/08/2021 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)

12/08/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)

12/08/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)

12/08/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

12/08/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

12/08/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)

12/08/2021 Just Group PLC (JUST)

13/08/2021 Thungela Resources Limited (TGA)

16/08/2021 Brave Bison Group PLC (BBSN)

17/08/2021 Genuit Group PLC (GEN)

18/08/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

18/08/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

18/08/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

18/08/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

19/08/2021 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)

19/08/2021 Capital Limited (CAPD)

19/08/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

19/08/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

19/08/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)

20/08/2021 Kingspan Group PLC (KGP)

24/08/2021 Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)

24/08/2021 Puretech Health PLC (PRTC)

24/08/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)

25/08/2021 Cppgroup PLC (CPP)

25/08/2021 Costain Group PLC (COST)

25/08/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

25/08/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)



Final Result

09/08/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

11/08/2021 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)

17/08/2021 Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL)

17/08/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

19/08/2021 South32 Limited (S32)

19/08/2021 Rank Group PLC (RNK)

19/08/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)



AGM / EGM

06/08/2021 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)

06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

06/08/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)

08/08/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

09/08/2021 Shefa Gems Ltd (SEFA)

09/08/2021 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)

10/08/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

10/08/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)

11/08/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

11/08/2021 Block Energy PLC (BLOE)

12/08/2021 Napster Group PLC (NAPS)

12/08/2021 Lookers PLC (LOOK)

12/08/2021 Victoria Oil & Gas PLC (VOG)

12/08/2021 (MXC)

13/08/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

13/08/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

13/08/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)

16/08/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)

17/08/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

17/08/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

17/08/2021 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)

17/08/2021 Eqtec PLC (EQT)

17/08/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)

18/08/2021 Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (RMM)

18/08/2021 Simec Atlantis Energy Limited (SAE)

18/08/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

18/08/2021 Asimilar Group PLC (ASLR)

18/08/2021 Ariana Resources PLC (AAU)

19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

19/08/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)

20/08/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)

20/08/2021 Zegona Communications Plc (ZEG)

21/08/2021 Livermore Investments Group Ltd (LIV)

23/08/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)

23/08/2021 Ide Group Holdings PLC (IDE)

24/08/2021 Northern Bear PLC (NTBR)

24/08/2021 Nuformix PLC (NFX)

24/08/2021 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)

25/08/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)

25/08/2021 Oxford Technology 4 VCT PLC (OXF)

25/08/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)

25/08/2021 Latham (James) PLC (LTHM)

25/08/2021 Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc (OTT)

25/08/2021 Oxford Technology Venture Capital Trust Plc (OXT)

25/08/2021 (PNPL)

25/08/2021 Afritin Mining Limited (ATM)



Trading Statement

10/08/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

10/08/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

10/08/2021 Bellway PLC (BWY)

11/08/2021 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

17/08/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

19/08/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

23/08/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)



Ex-Dividend

06/08/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

06/08/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)

06/08/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)

06/08/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)

06/08/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

06/08/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

06/08/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)

06/08/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)

06/08/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)

06/08/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)

06/08/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

06/08/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)

06/08/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

06/08/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)

06/08/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

10/08/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)

10/08/2021 Record PLC (REC)

11/08/2021 Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust PLC (BGUK)



