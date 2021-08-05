CA
05/08/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
DE
05/08/2021 07:00 manufacturing turnover
05/08/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
FR
05/08/2021 07:45 industrial production index
IE
05/08/2021 01:01 services PMI
05/08/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
UK
05/08/2021 09:00 SMMT registration figures
05/08/2021 09:30 construction PMI
05/08/2021 12:00 BoE monetary policy report
05/08/2021 12:00 interest rate decision
US
05/08/2021 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report
05/08/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
05/08/2021 17:00 retail chain store sales index
