StockMarketWire.com - The Murray International Trust has declared a second interim dividend in respect of the year ending December 31, 2021, of 12p.
The dividend will be payable on 19 November 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 8 October 2021, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
