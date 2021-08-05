StockMarketWire.com - Savills has reported an 18% rise in revenue for the first half of 2021, up £141.2m at £932.6m when compared to the same period a year earlier.
The group's underlying pre-tax profit was up £52.9m at £661.m, while net cash stands at £106.7m.
According to Savills interim results for the six months to the end of June 2021, underlying basic earning per sage was 35.8p.
The board has also declared an interim dividend of 6p.
Mark Ridley, group chief executive of Savills plc, said: 'Our Transactional businesses have benefited from improving sentiment in most markets, although travel restrictions still represent an obstacle to cross-border capital deployment. In particular, our Residential Transaction business delivered an exceptionally strong performance in the first half albeit we expect activity to return to more normal levels, particularly in the UK, during the second half of the year compared with a strong comparative period in H2 2020.
'Our Consultancy business has performed well and our Less Transactional service lines as a whole provide a strong platform for the Group, in which we continue to invest.'
He added that during the second half of the year, the group expects some discretionary cost to start to normalise and some of its markets to moderate, while pandemic risks continue.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
