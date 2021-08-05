StockMarketWire.com - Triton Big Box Real Estate Investment Trust reported profit than more than trebled in the first half of the year thanks to uplift in the value of its portfolio.

For the six months from 1 January to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose 264.3% to £376.0 million year-on-year, driven by an increase in property revaluations.

The gain recognised on revaluation of the group's investment properties was £314.3 million, up from a gain of £55.3 million last year.

The company upped its dividend by 2.4% to 3.20 pence a share.




