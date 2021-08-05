StockMarketWire.com - Triton Big Box Real Estate Investment Trust reported profit than more than trebled in the first half of the year thanks to uplift in the value of its portfolio.
For the six months from 1 January to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose 264.3% to £376.0 million year-on-year, driven by an increase in property revaluations.
The gain recognised on revaluation of the group's investment properties was £314.3 million, up from a gain of £55.3 million last year.
The company upped its dividend by 2.4% to 3.20 pence a share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.