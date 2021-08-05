StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Centamin reported a fall in profit as revenue was hurt by a decline in gold sales.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell 39% to US$116.8 million as revenue dropped 18% to US$367.4 million year-on-year.
A 9% increase in the average realised gold sales price to US$1,799 per ounce was offset by a 25% decrease in gold sold to 203,802 ounces from 270,529 ounces.
The company declared an interim dividend of 4.0 US cents per share.
Looking ahead, the company maintained its production outlook and said was on track to meet guidance.
2021 gold production and cost guidance was maintained at a range of 400,000 to 430,000 ounces at cash costs of US$800-to900 per oz produced and all in sustainable cost, or AISC, of US$1,150 to 1,250 per oz sold.
'We remain on track to meet full year cost and production guidance and our key capital projects continue to progress on schedule,' the company said.
