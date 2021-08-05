StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 dipped slightly this morning, although remained above the 7,000 point at 7,118.21, following the UK's easing of travel restrictions for some destinations, including France, which will see less people being forced to quarantine on their return to the UK.
Mondi has reported a stable first half of the year when compared to the same period last year, with group revenue up €175m during the six months to the end of June 2021.
Group operating profit was down slightly at €503m, compared to €518m for the same period last year. Its share price was up 2.45% at £20.51.
Rolls Royce has returned to profit in the first six months of 2021, with underlying operating profit of £307m, up from a £1.6m loss in the first half of 2020. Its share price rose 1.18% to 105.77p.
Frasers, formerly Sports Direct, reported a fall in profit as revenue was hurt by shuttered stores during the pandemic. Its share price fell 0.89% on the back of the announcement to 609.50p.
WPP has returned to 2019 levels a year ahead of plan, reporting a £550m increase in revenues for the first half of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. The news sent its share price up 3.27% to 971.80p.
Shopping centre owner Hammerson narrowed half-yearly losses amid improved performance in its property portfolio. Its share price fell 2.08% to 36.72p.
Savills' share price surged 5.34% to £12.22 as it reported an 18% rise in revenue for the first half of 2021, up £141.2m at £932.6m when compared to the same period a year earlier.
Triton Big Box Real Estate Investment Trust reported profit than more than trebled in the first half of the year thanks to uplift in the value of its portfolio.
For the six months from 1 January to 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit rose 264.3% to £376.0 million year-on-year, driven by an increase in property revaluations. Its share price rose 1.14% to 219.08p.
Mining giant Glencore unveiled a plan to return a further $1.18 billion to shareholders via dividend and stock buybacks following a jump in core earnings in the first half of the year thanks to rising commodity prices. Its share price remained relatively stable, rising 0.20% to 329.97p.
Mitie Group has acquired DAEL Ventures Limited, a provider of acquisition, design and construction (ADC) services in the UK for mobile telecoms infrastructure, for £15m. Its share price was up 0.62% at 64.90p.
Mining company Centamin reported a fall in profit as revenue was hurt by a decline in gold sales.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit fell 39% to US$116.8 million as revenue dropped 18% to US$367.4 million year-on-year. The announcement sent its share price down 2.31% to 103.60p. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
