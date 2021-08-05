StockMarketWire.com - Serco Group's revenues grew by 19% to £2.2bn during the first half of the year, driven by organic growth and a 5% uplift from acquisitions.
The company's underlying trading profit increased by 58% to £123m, contributed by acquisitions of Facilities First in Australia and WBB in North America, while reported operating profit increased by 31%.
Free Cash Flow was up 61% to £130m, supported by strong cash collections and some favourable timing effects, the company said.
Adjusted Net Debt(5) increased by £82m to £225m in the past 12 months, despite spend of £249m on acquisitions and £40m on share buy-backs.
The company declared an interim dividend of 0.8p per share, the first interim dividend since 2014.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.