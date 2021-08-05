StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials distributor Brickability reported a fall in annual profit as revenue was hurt by pandemic restrictions that held back construction activity.
For the twelve-month period ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit fell 8.4% to £11.2 million year-on-year as revenue 3.2% to £181.1 million.
'Current demand is such that many building materials are on extended availabilities and while this presents the group with challenges, the strength of our supplier relationships and supply chains enables us to continue to provide reliable product supply,' the company said.
'The group's trading in the first quarter of the 2022 financial year was encouraging and we continue to review and progress a number of acquisition opportunities.'
