StockMarketWire.com - Standard Chartered has announced that Jasmine Whitbread, independent non-executive director, will be appointed to the board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA as a non-executive director.

Whitbread will also be a member of its nominations committee.

The appointment takes effect from 8 September 2021, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA.


