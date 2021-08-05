StockMarketWire.com - Standard Chartered has announced that Jasmine Whitbread, independent non-executive director, will be appointed to the board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA as a non-executive director.
Whitbread will also be a member of its nominations committee.
The appointment takes effect from 8 September 2021, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
