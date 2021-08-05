StockMarketWire.com - Proton Motor Power Systems has appointed Antonio Bossi as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
Bossi is an experienced corporate financier and broker who started his professional career with ING Barings in 1996.
Since 2003, he has been specialising in advising and raising funds for companies quoted on AIM and listed on the Official List with a particular focus on the renewable and alternative energy sector.
Until recently, while employed at Shore Capital which is Nominated Adviser to Proton Motor, he acted as Qualified Executive.
At Proton Motor Power Systems, Bossi will have specific responsibility for its corporate affairs, compliance and investor relations working alongside Brendan Bilton in enhancing the awareness of the company within the investor community.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
