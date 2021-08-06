CA
16/08/2021 13:15 housing starts
16/08/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
16/08/2021 13:30 wholesale trade
CH
09/08/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
09/08/2021 04:00 PPI
09/08/2021 04:00 CPI
DE
09/08/2021 07:00 foreign trade
10/08/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
11/08/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
16/08/2021 08:00 industrial orders & turnover
16/08/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
12/08/2021 10:00 industrial production
16/08/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
16/08/2021 10:00 foreign trade
16/08/2021 10:00 harmonised CPI
FR
10/08/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
12/08/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
09/08/2021 11:00 industrial production
12/08/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
11/08/2021 09:00 CPI
12/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
16/08/2021 09:00 foreign trade
JP
10/08/2021 00:50 bank lending
10/08/2021 00:50 balance of payments
11/08/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
12/08/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
UK
10/08/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
12/08/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
12/08/2021 07:00 UK trade
12/08/2021 07:00 index of production
12/08/2021 07:00 Index of services
12/08/2021 07:00 ONS estimate of GDP for second quarter
16/08/2021 09:30 monthly card spending statistics
US
09/08/2021 15:00 job openings
09/08/2021 15:00 employment trends index
10/08/2021 13:30 preliminary productivity & costs
10/08/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
10/08/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
11/08/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
11/08/2021 13:30 CPI
11/08/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
11/08/2021 19:00 monthly treasury statement
12/08/2021 13:30 jobless claims
12/08/2021 13:30 PPI
12/08/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
16/08/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/08/2021 15:00 state employment and unemployment
16/08/2021 15:00 University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment
16/08/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade
16/08/2021 21:00 Treasury international capital data
