CA
06/08/2021 13:30 labour force survey
06/08/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
CH
06/08/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
DE
06/08/2021 07:00 industrial production index
ES
06/08/2021 08:00 industrial production
FR
06/08/2021 07:45 flash estimate of job creation
06/08/2021 07:45 foreign trade
06/08/2021 07:45 balance of payments
IT
06/08/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
06/08/2021 00:30 household Spending
06/08/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
06/08/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
UK
06/08/2021 00:01 BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
06/08/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
US
06/08/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
06/08/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
06/08/2021 20:00 consumer Credit
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com