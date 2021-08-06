Interim Result
06/08/2021 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)
06/08/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
06/08/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
AGM / EGM
06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
06/08/2021 Golden Saint Technologies Limited (GST)
06/08/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
Ex-Dividend
06/08/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)
06/08/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
06/08/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
06/08/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
06/08/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
06/08/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
06/08/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
06/08/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
06/08/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
06/08/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
06/08/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
06/08/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
06/08/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
06/08/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
06/08/2021 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
06/08/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
