StockMarketWire.com - Precious metals miner Polymetal International has announced that its MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded to AA from A, after MSCI cited its business ethics practices and engagement with local communities.
The ESG score of AA on a scale of AAA to CCC places it among the companies with the highest ESG rating in the precious metals sector.
In its review, MSCI also highlighted Polymetal's safety initiatives and improvements, robust governance structure and 'robust approach' to mitigating the risk of dam-related incidents.
Polymetal chief sustainability officer Daria Goncharova said: 'MSCI has a very clear and transparent assessment revealing all the strengths and improvement opportunities in the area of sustainable development, and we are proud that Polymetal has successfully progressed in the evaluation and become one of a few mining companies with such a high score.
'This achievement is another testament of our commitment to sustainability as a key pillar of the group's strategy.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
