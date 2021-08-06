StockMarketWire.com - London Stock Exchange hiked its interim dividend after reporting profit than more than doubled in the first half of the year, underpinned by strong performance in its data & analytics business.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax profit jumped to £510 million from £262 million year-on-year as total income rose 4.6%.
The company declared an interim dividend of 25.0 pence per share, an increase of 7% from last year.
'We are pleased with the H1 performance and are highly focused on continued execution to maintain the good momentum into H2 2021 and future years,' the company said.
'We are executing on a detailed integration and transformation plan to create a simplified and scalable business, and we are ahead of plan. We are confident in meeting our financial targets.'
The company also confirmed that Stephen O'Connor, senior independent director, is stepping down from the board. Cressida Hogg would assume the role of senior independent director.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
