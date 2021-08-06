StockMarketWire.com - Rail and coach ticketing provider Trainline has repurchased £28.6 million in aggregate principal amount of the £150 million of senior unsecured convertible bonds due in 2026, with those repurchased to be surrendered by the company for cancellation.
The company said that following this purchase, £121.4 million in aggregate principal amount of the bonds remain outstanding and that it may look to make further repurchases 'from time to time', subject to market conditions.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
