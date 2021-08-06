StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare said its board and the board of Nenelite sought sanction from the High Court of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014, with the court hearing held yesterday (5 August).
The scheme relates to the increased and final recommended cash offer for UDG Healthcare by Nenelite, a newly incorporated company and affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
It confirmed that a judgment by the High Court in respect of the application to sanction the scheme is expected during the course of 6 August 2021.
UDG Healthcare said: 'This will impact the indicative times and dates of the principal events in relation to the scheme set out in the announcement issued by Bidco and UDG on 26 July 2021, including the last day of dealing in UDG Shares, the scheme record time, the effective date of the scheme and closing of the transaction and the cancellation of trading in UDG shares on the Official List of the FCA and of trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
