StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico warned on performance after its largest client's decided to cease dosing on its Huntington's Disease phase III and open label extension trials.

'The significant descope in service requirements on these trials and the continued impact of COVID-19 on new bookings are expected to result in a reduced revenue performance compared to the first half of the year,' the company said.

Full-year revenues was expected to be £8.7 million, down from £9.5 million last year, and and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, down to £1.2 million from £1.3 million last year. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com