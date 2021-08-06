StockMarketWire.com - Investment platform provider Nucleus Financial has announced a number of director changes following the recommended takeover offer by James Hay for the entire issued share capital of Nucleus being declared wholly unconditional.
Nucleus Financial said that Tracey Dunley-Owen, Margaret Hassall, John Levin, Jonathan Polin, Angus Samuels and Alfio Tagliabue have resigned as non-executive directors with immediate effect.
Richard Rowney, Mark Dearsley and Owen Wilson have been appointed as directors of the company, effective immediately.
Rowney, who has been chief executive of James Hay since October 2020, is also non-executive director for MSP Capital and Honeycomb Investment Trust. Prior to this, he undertook multiple roles at LV throughout a period of just under 13 years, including acting as managing director of LV Life and Pensions and group chief executive of LV.
Dearsley became the chairman of IFG in 2018 and has been chairman of James Hay since 2019 following the Epiris acquisition.
Wilson is a director of James Hay and is currently a partner at Epiris, having joined the firm in 2013.
At 8:08am: [LON:NUC] Nucleus Financial Group Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 116p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
