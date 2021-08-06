StockMarketWire.com - CyanConnode narrowed annual losses as revenue was bolstered by jump in shipments and new business wins.

For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.7 million from £6.2 million as revenue jumped 163% to £6.4 million.

The company shipped 481,000 modules against current contracts during the period, up from 86,000 last year.

'Along with the orders received for Thailand in July 2021 and an African deployment in August 2021, we look forward to an even more successful financial year ahead,' the company said.




