StockMarketWire.com - CyanConnode narrowed annual losses as revenue was bolstered by jump in shipments and new business wins.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £2.7 million from £6.2 million as revenue jumped 163% to £6.4 million.
The company shipped 481,000 modules against current contracts during the period, up from 86,000 last year.
'Along with the orders received for Thailand in July 2021 and an African deployment in August 2021, we look forward to an even more successful financial year ahead,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.