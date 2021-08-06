StockMarketWire.com - Social media and marketing group Brave Bison swung to a first-half profit as advertising revenue jumped.
For the six months ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £172,000 compared with a loss of £1.4 million year-on-year as revenue increased 32% to £7.3 million.
'The majority of the increase in revenues was attributable to the increase in advertising revenue across the group's media network, comprising channels across YouTube, Snap, and Facebook,' the company said.
The network generated £6.4 million of revenue for the period, an increase of 40% year on year.
Looking ahead, the company touted optimism for continued momentum in the second half of the year, which is 'historically a stronger trading period as a result of Christmas related advertising budgets.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.