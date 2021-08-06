StockMarketWire.com - Specialist drug developer Sareum said it has noted that Sierra Oncology, the licence holder for SRA737, held an investor call yesterday (5 August 2021) to discuss its newly-announced global in-licensing agreement with AstraZeneca for AZD5153 to expand its myelofibrosis pipeline.
SRA737 was discovered and initially developed by scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research in collaboration with Sareum, and with funding from Sareum and Cancer Research UK, and was licensed to Sierra in September 2016.
Sareum said that during the call at 10pm BST, Sierra's rationale for adding AZD5153 to its pipeline related to 'possible pipeline expansion opportunities' in other haematologic or solid tumour indications, through potential combinations with SRA737, immune-oncology agents, PARP inhibitors and drugs with other mechanisms of action.
Sareum chief executive Dr Tim Mitchell said: 'It is encouraging to note from Sierra's investor call that, while it has made no commitment towards the further development of SRA737, it sees further potential opportunities for this novel agent following the addition of AZD5153 into its pipeline.
'We remain optimistic that Sierra will find a solution to advance development of the SRA737 programme in the future.'
At 8:46am: [LON:SAR] Sareum Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1.38p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
