StockMarketWire.com - Subsea cable protection group Tekmar has announced a contract award from Van Oord to supply its Generation 10 Cable Protection System (CPS) for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea, Germany.
Under the contract, Tekmar's scope of work comprises the engineering, manufacturing, testing and supply of its latest generation of CPS technology to protect subsea inter-array and inter-platform cables as they transition between the seabed, offshore turbines and offshore substation.
The CPS will be delivered on behalf of EPC contractor Van Oord, which has previously installed Tekmar CPS on various offshore wind projects, including Fryslan, Borssele and Deutsche Bucht.
Tekmar said it will manufacture the CPS and related accessories at its Newton Aycliffe facility in the North East of England for delivery in late 2022.
Tekmar Energy managing director Russell Edmondson said: 'We are delighted to secure this new award from Van Oord which strengthens our long-standing relationship that has delivered successful offshore wind projects over the years, particularly in Europe, which remains the largest market for offshore wind installations in the world.
'This award is testament to our continued investment in CPS technology, to safeguard subsea assets in increasingly challenging environments.'
