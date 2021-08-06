StockMarketWire.com - Technology group Cohort said its subsidiary Marlborough Communications had won three new contracts from UK Ministry of Defence with a combined value of approximately £3.75 million.
The contracts are further orders for hearing protection, including the tactical hearing protection system for the dismounted close combat user.
All orders are deliverable in FY 2021/22.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
