StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com Naked Wine has announced its chairman Ian Harding has formally stepped down from the board and has handed the role to Darryl Rawlings. This follows the firm's annual general meeting which included a poll on ordinary resolutions and special resolutions.
The election of director Darryl Rawlings received 96.62% of votes.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
