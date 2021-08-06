StockMarketWire.com - Ultra premium beverages supplier East Imperial said it had reached a supply agreement with Dan Murphy's, an Australia-based alcoholic beverage retailers.
Under the terms of the agreement, East Imperial will supply its premium tonics range for sale across Dan Murphy's 245 national stores as well as through its online channels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.