StockMarketWire.com - StockMarketWire.com AIM-quoted exploration company, Oriole Resources has completed 64% of its 3,592 square kilometre district-scale licence package in Central Cameroon
The programme has now been completed over the five easternmost licences, following a a desktop remote sensing study that identified 12 initial priority gold targets. Results are anticipated during Q3 2021.
Highlights include 874 samples taken over Oriole Cameroon SARL's five licences, 371 samples relating to Niambaram and Tenekou licenses which have been sent to Bureau Veritas for gold and multi-element analysis, and a further 503 samples which will be dispatched to Bureau Veritas.
Oriole Resources CEO, Tim Livesey, said: "The Central Licence Package holds all the indicators of a new gold district, sitting within an area of appropriate host geology, with respect to age, metamorphic grade and alteration, and importantly being cross-cut by deep seated crustal structures that are crucial for the emplacement of gold in orogenic systems."
"We already know from historical sampling, and evidenced by more recent artisanal activity, that the licence package has the potential to host gold, so we are understandably eager to see the results of this programme."
The programme has been paused for the rainy season and will continue over the remaining three licences in Q4 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: