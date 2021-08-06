StockMarketWire.com - Freight management services provider Xpediator has formed a strategic partnership with Northampton based e-commerce fulfilment expert Synergy Retail Support.
Demand for Synergy's services is high and, as its Northampton warehouse is close to full capacity, under the new partnership, Synergy will utilise the currently vacant space in Xpediator's warehouse in Braintree to expand. According to Xpediator, some of Synergy's clients have already taken space in Braintree with discussions also underway for further clients to utilise space.
Established in 2009, Synergy provides bespoke B2C and B2B fulfilment and e-commerce returns services from its 148,000 sq ft warehouse in Northampton. Working with a broad client base, from e-commerce brands to high street retailers, Synergy has a strong presence within the fashion and health & beauty sectors, and a growing presence in food & beverage, gift & toys, household FMCG brands, and general department stores.
E-commerce fulfilment is a specialist and technology led area of the logistics market, one in which Xpediator is looking to establish a significant presence, and which is experiencing strong market fundamentals. Xpediator said this partnership represents an opportunity for both businesses to benefit, with Synergy making use of Xpediator's logistics capacity to expand its business and Xpediator gaining exposure to an important growth sector whilst maximising revenue from its warehouse capacity.
Xpediator CEO Robert Ross said: 'Synergy is a great business with strong management and an excellent technology-led product offering. Its client list speaks for itself and we are very pleased to have agreed this partnership which has already started to generate revenues for both companies.
'We are looking forward to maximising the potential for our Braintree warehouse and then looking beyond that, to see where else we might collaborate for mutual advantage."
Synergy CEO Gary Rees added: 'We have grown rapidly by consistently focusing on providing excellent customer service. Each one of our clients receives a bespoke service and we believe this has been the key to our success to date.
'Now we need more space to accommodate demand from our clients and by partnering with Xpediator we are joining with a much larger business which can support our immediate expansion plans, and longer term there may be opportunities to expand our services into new markets outside the UK.' At 1:26pm: [LON:XPD] Xpediator Plc share price was 0p at 24.5p
