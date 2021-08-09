StockMarketWire.com - Pizza chain Domino's Pizza said it had reached agreement to sell its entire stake in its Switzerland business for 0.3 million Swiss francs, or about £0.2 million.
The transaction is expected to complete by the end of August 2021. 'The disposal of Domino's Switzerland is the final part of DPG's planned exit from all directly operated international markets and allows management to focus on its core UK and Ireland operations, as announced by the company in October 2019,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
